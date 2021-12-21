Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,728 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $67,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:C traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 223,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,508,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

