Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.9% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $500,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. 79,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,142. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.