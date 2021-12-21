Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.