Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in November

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $180.50 and a 52-week high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. Analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.00.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

