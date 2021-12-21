Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $560,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

O stock opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

