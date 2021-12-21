Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $219.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

