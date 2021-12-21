Arion Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $22,418.30 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00051098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.66 or 0.08202556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,156.12 or 1.00059480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00071810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,190,195 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

