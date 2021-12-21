Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $12.30. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 3,841 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $6,400,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.