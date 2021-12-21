Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $11.38

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.38, but opened at $12.30. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 3,841 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain during the third quarter valued at $6,400,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
