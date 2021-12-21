Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 719,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Specifically, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $91,546.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,696 shares of company stock worth $386,100 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.