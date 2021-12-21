Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

ARCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

