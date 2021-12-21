Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth $108,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 3,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,445. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

