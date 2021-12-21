APYSwap (APYS) One Day Volume Tops $298,104.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $2.35 million and $298,104.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.72 or 0.08306963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,013.35 or 0.99991352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00073649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

