Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,297 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $38,287.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.