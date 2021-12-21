Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
