Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

APDN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 3,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.