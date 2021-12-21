Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,969 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

AAPL opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.31. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

