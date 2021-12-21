Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $67.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.78. Appian has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Appian by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Appian by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

