AppCoins Trading Down 37.5% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 37.5% against the dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006719 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,296,475 coins and its circulating supply is 244,296,474 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.