Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ATRS opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.53. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 252,674 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,842 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

