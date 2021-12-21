Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. 819,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

