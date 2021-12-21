Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. 819,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 48.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.