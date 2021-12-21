ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $385.93 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

