Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 3,800 ($50.20) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.17) to GBX 3,700 ($48.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.77) to GBX 2,960 ($39.11) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.56) to GBX 3,400 ($44.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($42.41) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,230 ($42.67).

AAL opened at GBX 2,909.50 ($38.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,794.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,127.11. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,310.30 ($30.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,492.83 ($46.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,118.97). Insiders purchased a total of 245 shares of company stock valued at $643,325 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

