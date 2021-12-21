Anchor Protocol (ANC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.81 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.43 or 0.00007064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $637.72 million and $7.81 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004248 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005393 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,997,419 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

