Analyzing Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) & Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A Bankinter 69.53% 6.75% 0.34%

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

Volatility and Risk

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Bankinter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankinter 2 6 1 0 1.89

Bankinter has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Bankinter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.08 $588.62 million N/A N/A Bankinter $2.15 billion 2.08 $362.25 million N/A N/A

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Summary

Bankinter beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

