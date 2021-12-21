Analyzing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 260.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 11 2 0 2.15 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus price target of $32.27, suggesting a potential downside of 2.29%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.95%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $738.97 million 9.87 $52.62 million $0.50 66.06 Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 9.44 -$13.81 million ($0.95) -31.56

Healthcare Trust of America has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Trust of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 14.47% 3.43% 1.63% Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.87% -5.00% -1.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.