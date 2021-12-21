Analyzing Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) & ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ)

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) and ESP Resources (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Loop Industries alerts:

21.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Loop Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of ESP Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Loop Industries and ESP Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loop Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 ESP Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Loop Industries currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.33%. Given Loop Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than ESP Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Loop Industries and ESP Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loop Industries N/A -102.25% -83.30% ESP Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loop Industries and ESP Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loop Industries N/A N/A -$36.35 million ($1.14) -10.63 ESP Resources N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Loop Industries has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESP Resources has a beta of 6.08, suggesting that its stock price is 508% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.