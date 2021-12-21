Analyzing ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ImmuCell and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -4.18% 40.10% 4.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.44 -$1.02 million $0.01 879.88 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.42 -$211.90 million ($0.50) -38.36

ImmuCell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

