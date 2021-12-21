Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $59.40

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 14,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,115. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.43. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 93,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.