Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $481.18

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.18.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,826,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded up $7.46 on Tuesday, reaching $496.79. The company had a trading volume of 256,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.56 and a 200-day moving average of $449.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $516.35.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

