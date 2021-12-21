Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) PT at $73.52

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $1,283,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 910,311 shares of company stock worth $67,025,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after acquiring an additional 398,798 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

