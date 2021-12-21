Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT at $30.31

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get NMI alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at $892,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in NMI by 0.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 233,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NMI by 32.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 28,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,795. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.95.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.