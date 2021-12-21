Analysts Set Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) PT at $15.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KPTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. 112,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,857. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

