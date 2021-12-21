Analysts Set Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Target Price at $19.75

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,929. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

