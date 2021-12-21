Analysts Set HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Target Price at $5.04

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get HEXO alerts:

HEXO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 294,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,895. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 449,029 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 2,082.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 320,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,693 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.