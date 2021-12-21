Analysts Set Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Price Target at €9.17

Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.17 ($10.31).

ENEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on Enel in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

