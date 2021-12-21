Analysts Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Price Target at $460.42

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $460.42.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock traded up $13.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,797. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $276.70 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.