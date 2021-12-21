Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Quanterix posted sales of $26.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $104.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $109.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.74 million, with estimates ranging from $122.13 million to $134.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QTRX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 175,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $75,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,366. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

