Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to report $81.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the highest is $84.10 million. Banc of California posted sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $275.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.63. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

