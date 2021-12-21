Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Arko posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arko presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of ARKO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 703,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Arko has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.