Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.37 Billion

Brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to post $39.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.99 billion and the lowest is $38.66 billion. Alibaba Group reported sales of $33.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $135.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.86 billion to $136.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $153.49 billion to $165.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $7.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.98. 17,683,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,659,518. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

