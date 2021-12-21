Analysts Anticipate GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 219.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 245,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.07%.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

