Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.40. Exxon Mobil posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,766.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.49. 1,239,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,894,428. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.