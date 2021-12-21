Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.16 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.42.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK traded up $12.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.16. 9,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,797. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.69 and a 200-day moving average of $394.02.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.