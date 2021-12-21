Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

BBCP stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

