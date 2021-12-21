Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BKCC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $288.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

