Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,802. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.