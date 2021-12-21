Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.43). Adverum Biotechnologies posted earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

ADVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $180.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

