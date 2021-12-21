AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMS has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.61. AMS has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

