AMREP (NYSE:AXR) vs. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Head-To-Head Comparison

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get AMREP alerts:

This table compares AMREP and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMREP 20.55% 12.28% 10.98% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 43.56% 24.89% 7.09%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AMREP and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMREP 0 0 0 0 N/A IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of AMREP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of AMREP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMREP and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMREP $40.07 million 3.38 $7.39 million $1.46 12.63 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima $138.14 million 1.91 -$356.15 million N/A N/A

AMREP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima.

Risk and Volatility

AMREP has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima beats AMREP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others. The Operations Center in Israel segment operates in the following segments: real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, and others. The company was founded on April 30, 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.