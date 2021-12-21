Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Director Gautam Patel Buys 50,000 Shares

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMRX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $67,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

