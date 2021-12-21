AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.49. 15,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,068. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $145.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

